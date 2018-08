Photo of the day – clouds over St Francis Bay

The coastal zones have received much needed rain over the past week, with well over 100 mm being recorded in Jeffreys Bay.

The catchment area also got some rain, but not enough to fill the Kouga Dam, which has less than 7 % supply left.

At St Francis Bay, local photographer Clive Wright took this photo of an unusual scene in-between the rain.

