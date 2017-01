Photo of the day – clouds at Marina Martinique

Photo of the day – clouds at Marina Martinique

Photo of the day – clouds at Marina Martinique

Marina Martinique is an upmarket development just outside Jeffreys Bay.

Many regard it as the secret gem of the Eastern Cape. With 5 km of salt water canals offering safe swimming and boating and a secure lifestyle, its not difficult to understand why the Marina has developed such a reputation.

Local estate agent Nicholas Melck took this picture at Marina Martinique just after the area experienced some much needed rain yesterday.