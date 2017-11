Many local surfers in Jeffreys Bay believe that Supertubes is by far the best wave in the world.

Ever since Supertubes was discovered in the 1960’s it has been accorded iconic status and draws thousands of visitors to Jeffreys Bay every year.

Even though the zone has been developed and houses now stand where surfers once slept on the sand dunes, the waves still pour through every year.

Jeffreys Bay photographer Robbie Irlam captured this image at Supertubes.

