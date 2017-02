Photo of the day – Carving at Supertubes

Photo of the day – Carving at Supertubes

Photo of the day – Carving at Supertubes

Supertubes is a high performance wave, yet at the same time a canvas for surfers to draw their lines.

During the recent swell, visiting surfer Lloyd Chapman laid down the law with this carve on a Jeffreys Bay wall.

The action was captured by Jeffreys Bay photographer Robbie Irlam