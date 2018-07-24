Photo of the day – Cape St Francis lighthouse

The lighthouse at Cape St Francis is an iconic landmark in the Eastern Cape.

Named after the patron saint, St. Francis, this architectural marvel was completed in 1878, and built to ward off ships from the dangerous reefs that stretch out more than a kilometre out to sea.

It was engineered by Joseph Flack, a civil engineer who was employed by the Cape Colonial Government, and who also partook in the building of many of the structures on Robben Island.

However, he unfortunately passed away mid-way through the completion of the lighthouse project on 14th November 1876.

The project was consequently resumed by WB Hays on 29th November of the same year.

The lighthouse was lit for the first time on 4th July 1878.

This image was taken by St Francis Bay photographer Clive Wright

