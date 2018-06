Cape St Francis is a special place. While the local community has grown over the years and the road has been tarred to reach the once isolated village, Cape St Francis is still rural and peaceful.

Guarded by the iconic lighthouse, Cape St Francis is a magnet for photographers with local photographer Clive Wright taking this magnificent image of the milky way and the lighthouse.

We truly live in paradise!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr