Photo of the day – Cape St Francis beach break

There has been plenty of waves the past week along the Cape St Francis and Jeffreys Bay coastlines.

South African eagerly await the start of the JBay Winterfest, which will see the likes of 11 x world surf champ Kelly Slater take to the waves and surf against local favourites such as Jordy Smith and Mikey February.

Its always a good sign having good swells hit the coast before the Corona Open JBay and 2018 has been no exception.

The Corona Open JBay takes place from 2 – 16 July 2018 at Supertubes.

Local photographer Clive Wright decided however to head off the beaten track and captured this image of an unridden wave at the Cape St Francis beach break.

