Photo of the day – Bruces Beauties

Bruces Beauties is a wave that received iconic status in the 1960’s and spurred a surf tourism industry that is still thriving today.

While the eyes of the surfing world have moved onto Supertubes in Jeffreys Bay, Bruces still attracts attention and an entire housing development has grown around the surf break, including one of the few privately owned harbours in South Africa – Port St Francis.

The Port St Francis small craft harbour and marina provides a protected water area of 2.5 ha with 200 moorings for recreational and fishing craft.

This photo of Bruces Beauties was taken by St Francis Bay photographer Clive Wright

