Winter is approaching and will bring the big waves that have made Jeffreys Bay and St Francis Bay famous.

It was in the 1960’s that surfers first discovered Bruce’s Beauties and subsequently Supertubes, which is now regarded as the worlds best wave and hosts the Corona Open JBay – the only world championship tour event on the African continent.

St Francis Bay photographer Clive Wright took this image of a breaking wave.

