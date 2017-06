Wave season in Jeffreys Bay is in full swing, with yet another big swell hitting Supertubes last week.

South Africa’s big wave charger Grant Baker took full advantage of the conditions and was seen riding some bombs at one of the best waves in the world.

With just two weeks left, its all systems go for the ’17 JBay Winterfest and the Corona Open JBay.

Photo: Robbie Irlam