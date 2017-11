Jeffreys Bay is home to the best wave in the world – Supetubes.

Thousands of surfers have visited the town to catch the perfect ride on the freight train walls of Supertubes and many have ended up living in Jeffreys Bay, unable to leave and miss the next swell.

Local photographer and surfer Deon Lategan captured this image of big Supertubes.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr