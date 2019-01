Photo of the day – backhand at Supertubes

The first decent swell of the year has arrived in Jeffreys Bay, with some solid waves winding down the point.

Local photographer Robbie Irlam captured this image at Supertubes yesterday as big sets started pouring through.

Supertubes is the venue of the JBay Open, which takes place from 9 – 22 July 2019 and forms part of the annual JBay Winterfest.

