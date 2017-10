Photo of the day – as it should be

Will future generations ever see a Rhino in the wild, with a full grown horn?

As poaching continues in game parks and private reserves across South Africa, this question remains unanswered.

Local photographer Stan Blumberg was fortunate enough to capture this image of a magnificent Rhino in its prime.

