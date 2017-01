Waiting on the rocks and timing the paddle out is all part of surfing at Supertubes, one of the finest right hand point breaks in the world.

The bigger the waves, the greater the sense of anticipation and nervous energy, knowing that the getting the timing wrong will result in being washed down the point with wave after wave breaking over a unfortunate surfer’s body.

Jeffreys Bay photographer Deon Lategan captured the moment of anticipation in this image.