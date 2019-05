Winter is fast approaching and along the coastline of St Francis Bay and Jeffreys Bay, aloes are starting to bloom and provide colour that makes our coastline unique.

The waves are coming and St Francis Bay photographer Clive Wright captured this magnificent image of aloes at Bruces Beauties, the first world class surf break discovered in the area.

While the focus has moved to Supertubes, the venue of the Corona Open JBay, Bruces is still a magical place as can be seen in this photograph.

