Photo of the day – Aloes and Waves

Supertubes at first light always offers something special.

It could be dolphins cruising up the point, or a set of waves thundering along the reef, or even yet another spectacular sunrise.

Local photographer Deon Lategan captured this image at Supertubes.

One can almost smell the fynbos as a surfer rides a wave at the world renowned surf break in Jeffreys Bay.

