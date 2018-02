Photo of the day – Alley Cat on the rocks

Photo of the day – Alley Cat on the rocks

Photo of the day – Alley Cat on the rocks

On Sunday, 11th February, the fishing boat Alley Cat was successfully re-floated during an approaching high tide and towed to the Port Elizabeth harbour by Chokka fishing boats.

The 12 m boat was washed ashore near Hobie Beach and became stranded on the rocks. There were no injuries to the crew and all got to shore safely.

Local photographer Dirk Erasmus took these images of the Alley Cat.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr