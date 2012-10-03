Breaking News
Photo of the day – African perfection
Ford offers extended warranty to Kuga owners
The 2017/18 Budget has the following impacts:
St Francis Bay swimmer eyes River Mile gold
Humansdorp house robbers arrested
The Nuclear Deal is the largest ever in South Africa
Reward offered for information about Eden Glen robbery
Medicinal marijuana to be legalized in South Africa
Rand rally broken amidst Molefe rumours
Joshua Project targeted by criminals
You are here:  /   /   / 
Jeffreys Bay
Photo of the day – African perfection

Jeffreys Bay is home to the perfect wave. Surfers have been coming to town for decades to ride the long walls of Supertubes, and some of them have never left.

Mickey Meyer, a local surfboard shaper is one of the surfers who made Jeffreys Bay his home.

In this photo taken at Supertubes by Robbie Irlam one can see why Jeffreys Bay is regarded as the Mecca of surfing in South Africa.

Supertubes will host the Corona JBay Open of Surfing this July, an event that forms part of the annual JBay Winterfest.

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive