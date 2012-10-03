Photo of the day – African perfection

Jeffreys Bay is home to the perfect wave. Surfers have been coming to town for decades to ride the long walls of Supertubes, and some of them have never left.

Mickey Meyer, a local surfboard shaper is one of the surfers who made Jeffreys Bay his home.

In this photo taken at Supertubes by Robbie Irlam one can see why Jeffreys Bay is regarded as the Mecca of surfing in South Africa.

Supertubes will host the Corona JBay Open of Surfing this July, an event that forms part of the annual JBay Winterfest.