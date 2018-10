A mere 120 km from Jeffreys Bay one can find the Addo Elephant Park, home to the Big 5.

There are more than 600 elephants in the Park and it is very rare that visitors to the Park wont see herds or even solitary animals grazing or drinking at water holes like Hapoor.

Jeffreys Bay photographer Joey Nel took this magnificent image of elephants at one of the water holes in Addo.

