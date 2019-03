Photo of the day – A bridge to the Stars

There are many unique places around Kouga and the small settlement of Loerie is one of them.

Local photographer Clive Wright is well known for exploring Kouga and comes up with pictures that showcase the beauty and “sense of place” we have in our back garden.

This image was taken near Loerie.

