Petrol to drop R1.84 a litre on Wednesday

Motorists will this week get an early Christmas present with the price of all grades of petrol set to come down by R1.84 a litre this week.

The Department of Energy announced that both grades of petrol 93 and 95 will decrease by R1.84 on Wednesday 5 December 2018.

“The average international product prices for petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin decreased during the period under review,” said the department.

The announcement is good news for tourism in Jeffreys Bay as tens of thousands of visitors are preparing for their annual pilgrimage to the coast.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

