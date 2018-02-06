Breaking News
Residents to re-register for free basic services
Hankey murderer gets 20 years in jail
Petrol price to drop on Wednesday
Property of the week – on the water at Kingston Place
Photo of the day – Main Beach in Jeffreys Bay
Top class swimming this weekend at Marina Martinique
Eldery couple attacked on farm outside Humansdorp
Jeffreys Bay teenagers wanted for Sea Rescue introduction
ANC fights against service delivery in Kouga
Five facts that prove South Africa’s nuclear power plan should die
You are here:  /   / 
News
Petrol price to drop on Wednesday

The price of petrol is going to drop by 30c per litre on Wednesday, the Department of Energy said, adding that this was because of a stronger Rand during the period under review.

“The Rand appreciated, on average, against the US Dollar (from 13.23 to 12.20 Rand per USD) during the period under review,” the Department said.

“This led to a lower contribution to the Basic Fuels Price (i.e. the import parity price) on petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin by 52.85c/l, 54.66c/l and 54.88c/l respectively,” the Department said.

The news comes as relief to motorists following numerous petrol price hikes in the months leading to the end of 2017 – the first price drop only happened in January this year.

Diesel will drop by 17 cents a litre while paraffin by 19 cents a litre.

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive