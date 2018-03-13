Petrol filling station staff urged to be vigilant

The South African Police are urging petrol filling station staff to be vigilant and alert when they notice suspicious persons entering the convenient store especially during late nights and in the early hours of the morning.

“As soon as there is suspicion that something is amiss, they should activate their panic alarm button,”said the Police in a statement.

This follows the double robbery of a petrol station in Port Elizabeth.

At 11 pm on 10 March 2018, a petrol filling station was robbed for the second time in Govan Mbeki Avenue in Central. The garage was also robbed the previous night 09 March 2018.

Four unknown men entered the shop and took two pies. When the cashier told them the price, a firearm was pointed at her and a fifth suspect also entered. They demanded the cash from the cash register and helped themselves to chips, pies, cigarettes and cold drinks before leaving. The suspects got into a white Toyota Avanza which was parked nearby. On Friday evening, 9 March 2018 at about the same time, a white VW Golf filled petrol at the petrol filling station and thereafter parked away from the garage. Two suspects then ran into the shop, produced a firearm and robbed the cashier. They also helped themselves to cigarettes and cold drinks before fleeing into the waiting vehicle. Police are investigating whether the suspects are the same as the modus operandi appears to be similar. Cases of business robbery are under investigation.

