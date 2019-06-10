Pepper Street and Supertubes Park closed to traffic for JBay Winterfest

KOUGA MUNICIPALITY (EC108)

NOTICE NO. 103/2019

TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF STREETS IN JEFFREYS BAY – JEFFREYS BAY WINTER FEST

2019

Notice is hereby given in terms of Section 138(a)(v) of Ordinance 20 of 1974 that

the following streets will be closed for the hosting of the Jeffreys Bay Winter Fest

2019:

24 June 2019 to 27 July 2019

Pepper Street and Da Gama Road, Da Gama Road and super tubes park,

Jeffreys Bay (Open to residents and Emergency vehicles ONLY) for the JBay

Open of Surfing.

C. DU PLESSIS

MUNICIPAL MANAGER

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

