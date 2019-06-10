Pepper Street and Supertubes Park closed to traffic for JBay Winterfest

Breaking News
KOUGA MUNICIPALITY (EC108)
NOTICE NO. 103/2019

TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF STREETS IN JEFFREYS BAY – JEFFREYS BAY WINTER FEST
2019

Notice is hereby given in terms of Section 138(a)(v) of Ordinance 20 of 1974 that
the following streets will be closed for the hosting of the Jeffreys Bay Winter Fest
2019:

24 June 2019 to 27 July 2019

Pepper Street and Da Gama Road, Da Gama Road and super tubes park,
Jeffreys Bay (Open to residents and Emergency vehicles ONLY) for the JBay
Open of Surfing.

C. DU PLESSIS
MUNICIPAL MANAGER

