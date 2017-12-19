People love to travel

Today thousands of people travel from one place to another. They travel to school, work and business.

People also travel for pleasure and it has become one of the most popular hobbies.

The Various Modes of Transport

• Airplane

These are often used when people need to travel long distances. Travelling by air is exciting, fast, comfortable and relatively safe. It is however relatively expensive.

• Train

It is the most common way of commuting. In many countries, trains are used daily by many people who commute to or from school and work.

• Bus

It is another public mode of transport that is ideal for people travelling to work and school. The latest coaches are very comfortable and the prices of tickets are quite reasonable.

• Car

It is considered by many people to be the most comfortable means of travelling and touring places privately. To others, a car is a necessity. They have many reasons for this view.

• Water

This is not a very typical mode of transport for a country which is landlocked. Countries with big rivers and seas offer ferry and ship transport and exciting cruises.

Advantages of Travelling

Travelling has many perks. It enables one to forget his or her problems and issues for a few days or weeks.

Relaxation

To live life to its fullest is a nice experience. Going on vacation let us recharge our batteries by disconnecting us from our regular life. We can enjoy a stress-free time.

Increases knowledge and widens our perspective

Experiencing new customs and different ways of living is good for the mind. It gives a new outlook on love, life and everything else.

The experience can help change some habits or even create new ones.

New experiences increase our resourcefulness by living situations one would never encounter at home.

