Pellsrus Sports field set for upgrade

Just over R 4-million has been budgeted for the upgrade of the Pellsrus Sports field in Jeffreys Bay this financial year.

Kouga Mayor Horatio Hendricks said the focus of the upgrade would be on turning the existing facility into a multi-purpose sport complex.

“The work will increase the number of sporting disciplines that are currently catered for and give the surrounding community access to quality facilities,” he said.

“The aim is to facilitate the growth and sustainability of local sporting codes and to promote community participation in sport activities.”

The work to be done includes the upgrade of the pitch, renovations of the clubhouse and other existing structures, improvements to the netball and tennis courts and the construction of practice cricket nets.

Flood lighting and a new crowd control fence are set to be installed while the access and parking will also be upgraded.

