Jeffreys Bay
Pedestrian killed in Jeffreys Bay motor accident

The South African Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide following an accident that occurred at about 20:00 on Wednesday, 13 September 2017 in Nautilus Street, C-Place, Jeffreys Bay.

It is alleged that the driver of a white VW Polo collided with an unknown male (in his 30), who was crossing the road. The unknown male died on the scene.

Anyone who might be able to assist with the identification of the victim or his next-of-kin, are requested to contact the investigating officer, Detective WO Eunice Potgieter on 042 200 6600 or Crime Stop 08600 10111.End.

