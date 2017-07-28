Pedal power for St Francis Bay Police

SIX bicycles have been added to the St Francis Bay Police crime-fighting arsenal to make it easier for police officers to arrest criminals.

The bicycles that were officially handed over at a public meeting at the Sea Vista Community Hall on July 21 by the St Francis Police Forum (CPF) and the St Francis Property Owners (SFPO), are to be used for patrols in St Francis bay and Sea Vista.

Several senior Eastern Cape SAPS dignitaries attended the event and were welcomed by Kouga Mayor Elza van Lingen, who was generous in her praise and gratitude to the local SAPS for their support and protection.

On behalf of the CPF and SFPO, Nigel Aitken commented that the CPF and SFPO are committed to ongoing partnership with the SAPS in their fight against crime and violence.

“We are currently investigating the possibility of introducing CCTV camera surveillance for St Francis, which will provide the SAPS with even greater ability to monitor criminal activity and improve reaction times.”

Accepting the bicycles on behalf of the SAPS, Eastern Cape “Top Cop” Provincial Commissioner Lt General Liziwe Ntshinga said in her keynote address, “I am very excited about this donation which is going to have a big impact on our ability to serve this community. This idea really is ground-breaking inventiveness on the part of the CPF and SFPO. It is a concept we will be monitoring closely.

“I have been overwhelmed by the spirit of cooperation and support in the partnership between the St Francis Bay SAPS and the CPF and SFPO.”

She went on to say that she believed the introduction of bicycle patrols would help to alleviate the transport issues often experienced by the SAPS staff.

The patrols will improve the SAPS visibility and mobility, especially when reacting to call outs to remote areas where vehicle access is limited.

“I wish to express my heartfelt gratitude to the CPF and SFPO. These patrols will have an immediate impact on reaction times and will empower our SAPS officers to work smart and improve their interaction with the community that they serve.

Our bicycle patrollers will now be our frontline cops, using the opportunity to build trusting relationships with the community. Enjoy the ride.”

The event culminated in a lunch at St Francis Links for the dignitaries and guests hosted by Humansdorp Cluster Commander Brigadier John Lebok and St Francis Bay Station Commander Captain Nyameka Gomoshe.

