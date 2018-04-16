PE local wins 2018 Iron Man

Kyle Buckingham has won the Standard Bank Iron Man Africa Championship in Port Elizabeth, becoming the first South African since multiple champion Rynard Tissink in 2011, to win the local event.

34 year old Buckingham, who hails from Port Elizabeth, took the lead from Australian Cameron Wurf during the run, just before the 29km mark, on the Port Elizabeth beachfront to win in a time of 08:13:00.

Second place went to Australian, Josh Amberger with Maurice Clavel of Germany in third place.

In an interview this week, Buckingham said that his preparation had “been amazing” adding that there was no reason for him not to be on the podium on Sunday.

Buckingham, who was runner-up in 2014 in the South African event, has two Iron Man titles under his belt.

Lucy Charles of Great Britain won the women’s event in 08:56:14 from Susie Cheetham, also from the UK.

Top five Men in the Standard Bank IRONMAN African Championships 2018:

#1 Kyle Buckingham (South Africa)

#2 Josh Amberger (Australia)

#3 Maurice Clavel (Germany)

#4 Cameron Wurf (Australia)

#5 Ronnie Schildknecht (Switzerland)

Top five Women in the Standard Bank IRONMAN African Championships 2018:

#1 Lucy Charles (UK)

#2 Susie Cheetham (UK)

#3 Linsey Corbin (USA)

#4 Rachel McBride (Canada)

#5 Manon Genêt (France)

Full results can be found here

