Paying your speeding fines made easy in Jeffreys Bay

The Kouga Traffic Department is making it easy for Jeffreys Bay drivers to pay their speeding fines.

A team from the department will be stationed at the Jeffreys Bay municipal offices from August 13 to 17 to assist motorists with the payment of fines.

“We will be using the same specialised mobile unit that is used at roadblocks to determine whether motorists have outstanding fines,” said Community Services Portfolio Councillor Daniel Benson.

“We would like to encourage motorists in Jeffreys Bay to make use of this opportunity and avoid the awkwardness of having to pay on the spot when you are stopped at a roadblock.”

As part of its efforts to improve public safety, the Traffic Department is holding weekly roadblocks to check the roadworthiness of vehicles. Drivers are then also screened for outstanding fines or warrants of arrest.

“Thanks to the mobile technology, it only takes seconds to check if someone has an outstanding fine or whether a warrant of arrest has been issued for them,” he said.

Persons with warrants of arrest against them will be able to pay on the spot or they face imprisonment.

A warrant of arrest is issued when an offender fails to appear in court following the issuing and service of a summons against them.

Benson said people with camera fines would also have the option of paying at the roadblocks.

A card facility will be available.

“We want to make sure our roads are safe and will, therefore, continue to enforce a zero-tolerance approach to lawlessness,” he said.

