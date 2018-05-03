Pay your Municipal bill or risk being disconnected

Executive Mayor Horatio Hendricks says the municipality will be cutting and blocking the electricity of those consumers whose accounts are in arrears.

“If you have outstanding debt with the municipality, we ask that you please visit our Income section as a matter of urgency and make arrangements to pay it off,” he says.

“If you do not have an arrangement in place, we will have no option but to cut or block your electricity.”

Hendricks says residents are also encouraged to register for the municipality’s online service so as to receive their accounts via email or to view their accounts online on the municipal website.

“The online service was introduced so as to enhance support to residents and ratepayers.

Once registered, residents can access their municipal account no matter where they are, as long as they have access to email or our website,” he explains.

The registration process is as follows:

Contact the municipality’s Income section at Jeffreys Bay on 042 200 2200 to obtain an access key.

Go to the municipal website at www.kouga.gov.za.

Click on the “Ratepayers Info System” link on the home page.

Click on the “Register Here” option

Complete the info as requested. This will include a user name, password, the account holder’s name, surname and ID number, the postal and physical addresses, at least one contact phone number and email address.

Once you have completed this section, your login name and password will be forwarded to the email address used during registration. You can use the link in the email to confirm registration and login to the Ratepayers Info System.

Once you have logged in, you can link your existing Kouga municipal account/s to your user profile. Do this by clicking on the “click here to link an account to your user ID” icon.

Fill in your account number and the access key supplied by the Income Department. Your account will now appear under the “My Accounts” section.

If you have more than one account, you do not have to register again. You can simply add a new account to your existing profile using the account number and access key. Please note that a different access key is required for each account.

In addition to paying their accounts at municipal offices and via internet banking, residents can pay at external paypoints such as the Post Office, pay@, Ackermans, Shoprite/Checkers/Usave, Spar, Pick n Pay, Pep Stores, EasyPay, My eBills and Boxer.