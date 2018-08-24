Breaking News
Pay with Masterpass at Humansdorp Lentefees
Police investigate electricity sabotage in Jeffreys Bay
Property of the week – live in Paradise
New nature reserves for St Francis Bay
14 year wait for title deeds finally over
Guest house robbed in Addo
Gabriel Medina wins Tahiti Pro
Water Warriors bless Hankey
365 rhino poachers convicted, more arrested
ANC expediency is messing up South Africa’s land reform process
You are here:  /   / 
Jeffreys Bay humansdorp lentefees
Pay with Masterpass at Humansdorp Lentefees

Excitement is building as the first ever Lentefees will be taking place next weekend in Humansdorp.

Festival-goers will be able to pay for anything they wish to buy quickly and safely with Masterpass at the Lentefees which takes place at the Nico Malan High School from 31 August to 1 September 2018.

To use Masterpass, festival-goers must first download the Masterpass App on their cellphones.

They then need to authorise their device, before loading their credit, debit, cheque or any American Express card.

To pay: open the App on your device, scan the QR code, pay and authenticate the transaction.

For more information, visit your local Nedbank branch.

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive