Breaking News
Makiti offers opportunity for local artists in Jeffreys Bay
JBay Property for Sale – Marina Martinique Apartment
Patensie wins Eastern Cape Kwêla Town of the Year
New library for Sea Vista
St Francis Bay Rotary to hold wine auction
AA predicts another huge petrol price increase in May
Photo of the day – Jeffreys Bay sunrise
Dead fish causes alarm at Seekoei River estuary
Kids help to keep Kouga clean
Hankey and Patensie water quotas up for review
You are here:  /   /   / 
Jeffreys Bay
Patensie wins Eastern Cape Kwêla Town of the Year

A second Kouga town is in the running for the coveted Kwêla Town of the Year title.

Patensie was named the winner of the East Cape round of the annual competition on Kyknet’s Kwêla on Sunday. The Gamtoos Valley town beat two of the province’s well-known seaside towns, Port Alfred and Kenton-on-Sea, to claim the regional title.

Kouga Mayor Horatio Hendricks congratulated the Patensie community on the achievement and thanked everyone who had voted for the town.

“We would like to call on the whole of Kouga to throw their weight behind Patensie when it’s time to vote for the national winner,” he said.

“It was through a combined effort that we were able to win the title for Jeffreys Bay last year. Let us take hands and do the same for Patensie this year.”

jbay winterfest 2019

The nine finalists are currently being announced weekly on Kwêla. Once all nine finalists have been revealed, voting for the national winner will take place from 26 to 31 May.

Nichola Uys, of Gamtoos Tourism, said they were elated to have won the East Cape round.

“This is a beautiful part of the world, with lots to do and see for visitors. The Kwêla competition is a fantastic opportunity to market the area and grow the local tourism industry,” she said.

The national winner will win free marketing worth R1-million through Kyknet, including a 45 second advert. KIA will also once again sponsor a “makietie” in the 2019 Town of the Year.

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive