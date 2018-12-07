Breaking News
How Eskom is hobbling South Africa’s Economy
Partnership to help ease traffic congestion in Jeffreys Bay
Parliament sets up committee to write the land expropriation bill
How the ANC government broke Eskom
Fireworks shows for Jeffreys Bay
Food, craft markets for Jeffreys Bay and Hankey
Load shedding could last for months says Eskom
The Jeffreys Bay December Holiday Programme
Water restrictions the ‘new normal’ in Kouga
Load shedding expected until Friday
You are here:  /   /   / 
Jeffreys Bay jeffreys bay
Partnership to help ease traffic congestion in Jeffreys Bay

Kouga Municipality and the AfriForum branch in Jeffreys Bay have joined hands to ease traffic congestion along one of the town’s busiest roads.

Two T-junctions were widened and a feeding lane was added to improve the traffic flow along St Francis Road to the benefit of residents and visitors.

“The two junctions are those that connect Koraal Street and Disa Avenue to St Francis Road,” Kouga Speaker and ward councillor Hattingh Bornman said.

“The number of visitors to Jeffreys Bay far exceeds the number of residents during peak holiday seasons. This places the infrastructure under enormous pressure, which brings about all types of frustrations and negatively affects the tourism industry.”

Dries du Preez, a member of the Jeffreys Bay branch management and an engineer and developer by trade, was in charge of the project from AfriForum’s side.

“It’s taken more than a year’s labour, sweat and planning. The hard work was definitely worth it in the end. We are extremely proud of the project.”

He said the original plan had been to replace the four-way stop at the fuel station in St Francis Road with a traffic circle, but the current layout of the fuel station’s access routes made this impossible.

“We hope to tackle this problem in the future as well.”

The Marina Mile is on 30 December. Click here to enter and for more information.

Borman expressed his gratitude for the initiative on behalf of the Kouga Council.

“We value the relationship we have with AfriForum’s Jeffreys Bay branch. All interaction takes place in a very positive manner and we are relieved that the project could be completed, despite many challenges,” he said.

AfriForum’s Jeffreys Bay branch and Kouga shared the costs of the project, which amounted to approximately R340 000, with the municipality’s contribution coming from the Ward Development Fund.

Danie Fouche, chairperson of the local AfriForum branch, thanked the municipality for their positive attitude.

“We are looking forward to expanding our cooperation in the future to the benefit of the entire community,” he said.

 

 

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive