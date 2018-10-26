Paradise Beach Neighbourhood Watch to install CCTV cameras

Breaking News
Jeffreys Bay
The local neighbourhood watch, Paradise Watch, is set to install high-tech closed circuit television (CCTV) surveillance cameras and a monitoring service to help fight crime in the area.

The project, which will see the installation of cameras at key entry and exit points to Paradise Beach, is due for completion within the next two weeks.

The first poles to house the cameras, have already been installed.

According to Paradise Watch Chairperson Riaan Kolesky, crime in the area is minimal – the lowest in the Kouga region.

“We want to keep it that way,” he says.

The cameras, to be monitored by the Paradise Watch, will provide residents, the local police station and private security companies with the means of timeously responding to incidences, and possibly preventing crimes from taking place.

It will furthermore help safeguard the abundant wildlife in the area.

The project is funded by Paradise Beach Community members.

“Kouga Municipality and Nuplant have also contributed towards the project,” he says.

“We are overwhelmed by the support.”

