Panayiotou denied leave to appeal life sentence for Jayde’s murder

Wife killer Christopher Panayiotou was denied leave to appeal his life sentence in a Port Elizabeth court yesterday (17 May 2018).

Judge Dayalin Chetty dismissed Panayiotou’s application for leave to appeal his murder conviction.

Chetty said the judgment documented the full extent of the plan devised to have Jayde murdered.

He said the attack on the judgment ignored crucial findings and made Luthando Siyoni and Babalwa Breakfast out to be victims.

“As I emphasised in the judgment, the only victim is Jayde.”

He said the grounds on which the application was brought were without merit, adding that he believed that an application to appeal would not have any reasonable prospect of success.

Chetty also dismissed leave to appeal Sinethemba Nenembe’s conviction and Zolani Sibeko’s conviction and sentence.

Uitenhage school teacher Jayde Panayiotou was abducted outside her home in April 2015 and driven to the outskirts of KwaNobuhle where she was shot execution style.

Her husband masterminded the killing and was found guilty of paying Siyoni, a bouncer from his Infinity nightclub, to hire a hitman to kill Jayde.

Sinethemba Nenembe assisted the hitman to kidnap and murder the teacher.

Panayiotou was handed a life sentence for his wife’s murder.

