Paddlers bumped off kayak in Jeffreys Bay

On Sunday afternoon, the Jeffreys Bay NSRI responded to eye witness reports of two paddlers on a double sea kayak appearing to be in difficulty just offshore of the Kitchens Window Restaurant.

The Jeffreys Bay lifeguards also responded and, using Malibu Rescue Boards, they paddled out to the two teenagers who were found in the water.

The lifeguards pulled the youngsters onto their Malibu’s boards and then transferred them to the NSRI sea rescue craft.

Their sea kayak was recovered and they were brought to shore safely, where is was ascertained that they were not injured.

It appears that their sea kayak may have been bumped by a sea animal causing them to capsize, according to a statement released by the Jeffreys Bay NSRI.