Paddle out to be held for Glen

A paddle out memorial service for Glen Bronkhorst will take place at Surfers Point at 10:00 on Saturday, August 11.

Bronkhorst, who ran an auto electrical business in Jeffreys Bay for over 20 years, passed away on Wednesday, August 1 after several years of sickness.

Family and friends will come together at the top car park in Pagoda Crescent.

His ashes will be scattered at sea behind the backline at Tubes – his favourite surfing spot.

After the paddle out, there will be a bring-and-braai at Roots Guest Lodge at 5 Schelde Street in Jeffreys Bay.

