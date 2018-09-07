Paarl Gym victorious at Humansdorp Lentefees

The first rugby team of Paarl Boys’ High in Paarl triumphed at the first-ever First Choice 7’s Elite Rugby Tournament that formed part of the inaugural Kouga Humansdorp Lentefees.

The festival, that took place on August 31 and September 1, saw some 5 000 festival-goers over the two days.

Paarl Boys’ High played against Outeniqua High School from George in the finals – beating them 54 – 7.

The winning team received R15 000 in prize money sponsored by First Choice, while the runners-up received R7 000 in prize money from First Choice.

Grey High School from Port Elizabeth, claimed the third place, while Monument High School in Kraaifontein and Nico Malan High School in Humansdorp respectively ended fourth and fifth.

Rugby players from Jeffreys Bay Primary School secured their win against Charlo Primary School from Port Elizabeth with 28 – 5.

They received R5 000 in prize money sponsored by First Choice, while the runners-up received R3 000 in prize money from First Choice.

The Lentefees was co-sponsored by Kouga Municipality and Nedbank.

