Overnight rain expected in Jeffreys Bay

Light rain is expected from Friday morning along the south coast of the Eastern Cape, between Plettenberg Bay and Port Alfred.

Heavier falls are expected overnight, with an anticipated 20-30mm possible in the 6 hour period from 23:00 Friday to 05:00 Saturday.

The rain will continue for most of Saturday morning, but it will be lighter.

While most of the Eastern Cape may experience some light rain, the heavier falls will be restricted to the southern coastal regions.

Although the main catchment areas may receive rainfall in the order of 5-15mm, it will not have any major impact on the dam levels and thus on the drought situation.

In areas that have recently experienced fires this rainfall may lead to runoff possibly causing mud slides and rock falls.