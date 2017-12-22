Breaking News
Fisherman lost overboard near St Francis Bay
Two killed in N2 road accident
How to report service delivery problems in Jeffreys Bay
Over 200 illegal signboards confiscated in Jeffreys Bay
Be vigilant and stay safe this summer
Photo of the day – Sunrise at the Marina Bridge
US warns – we will relocate our embassy to Jerusalem
John John Florence wins second World Title
New Councillor sworn in at Council meeting
People love to travel
You are here:  /   / 
Jeffreys Bay
Over 200 illegal signboards confiscated in Jeffreys Bay

The Kouga Municipality clamped down on illegal signboards yesterday, confiscating over 200 boards.

The operation will continue today and the municipality has urged compliance to the law.

“There was a free-for-all happening, particularly in Jeffreys Bay.  Law Enforcement has been requested to confiscate illegal signs,” said Executive Mayor Elza Van Lingen.

“The look and feel of our towns is extremely important and we need to ensure a high standard of compliance is achieved,” said Van Lingen.

“The operation will be ongoing and the co-operation of all will be highly appreciated,” she added.

Enter now for the 2017 Marina Mile which takes place on 30 December

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive