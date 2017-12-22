Over 200 illegal signboards confiscated in Jeffreys Bay

The Kouga Municipality clamped down on illegal signboards yesterday, confiscating over 200 boards.

The operation will continue today and the municipality has urged compliance to the law.

“There was a free-for-all happening, particularly in Jeffreys Bay. Law Enforcement has been requested to confiscate illegal signs,” said Executive Mayor Elza Van Lingen.

“The look and feel of our towns is extremely important and we need to ensure a high standard of compliance is achieved,” said Van Lingen.

“The operation will be ongoing and the co-operation of all will be highly appreciated,” she added.

