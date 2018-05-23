Outcomes of valuation objections to be known by June

Jeffreys Bay and other property owners who objected to the new valuations of their properties will receive the outcome of their objections by June.

Kouga Executive Mayor Horatio Hendricks said the objections would be evaluated by DDP Valuers, the company that compiled the new General Valuation Roll.

“The valuer has 30 days in which to consider the objections. The municipality’s Valuations section is currently capturing all the details, following which it will be sent to DDP Valuers for consideration.

“DDP will then communicate the outcome of the objection directly to the property owner. We expect this process to be completed by 1 June,” he explained.

Just more than 300 property owners from the Kouga region have submitted objections to the new valuations of their properties.

The Mayor said this was significantly fewer objections than had been received during the previous valuation process.

“Almost 1 000 objections were received during the compilation of the 2013/2014 General Valuation Roll. We are very pleased with the decrease, as this reflects to what extent we have been able to improve the transparency and accuracy of the process,” he said.

The new General Valuation Roll will come into effect in the new financial year, starting June 2018, and will determine how much property owners are expected to pay for rates and taxes.

The first draft was submitted to Council in January this year, following which property owners were invited to submit objections if they disagreed with the new valuations. The objection period closed on April 30, 2018.

Hendricks said the total value of the new roll was R 27,3 billion.

He said should objectors not have received feedback from the valuer by June 5, they are asked to contact the municipal Valuations team at 042 200 2157 or email mvdmerwe@kouga.gov.za or rvanvuuren@kouga.gov.za.

