Opportunity for cleaning companies at JBay Makiti

Cleaning companies from the Kouga region have been invited to register on the database for the upcoming JBay Makiti, set to take place at the Jeffreys Bay Caravan Park from September 20 to 22.

“One of the main aims of the JBay Makiti is to boost local businesses,” Kouga Executive Mayor Horatio Hendricks said.

“The festival organisers have, therefore, decided to maximise the Makiti’s economic reach by outsourcing the cleaning and supervision of the ablution facilities at the caravan park for the duration of the event, instead of making use of staff from the municipality.”

He said the festival organisers would be inviting cleaning companies to a site visit and clarification meeting at the caravan park in March.

“The purpose of the meeting will be to explain the application process and duties the successful applicant will be expected to perform.

“If you run a cleaning company in the Kouga region and are interested in applying, please email your details to the festival organisers. They will then contact you with the date and time of the site visit.

“Please note that only local companies who submitted their details via email will be considered.”

Emails can be sent to leilanic@just.property by latest March 8, 2019.

