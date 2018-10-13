Open Water Swim Season begins in Jeffreys Bay

Marina Martinique, the premier open water swim venue in South Africa, will host a number of swim events over the 2018/19 summer season.

For the third year in a row, Jeffreys Bay will also host the South African Open Water Swim Champs, set to take place in March 2019 at Marina Martinique.

One of the most popular open water swim events on the calendar, the Marina Mile, will take place on 30 December 2018.

The Swim Series, the only Swim South Africa sanctioned events in the Eastern Cape, begins tomorrow at Marina Martinique and with nearly 100 pre registered swimmers, it looks like the open water swim season will begin with a bang.

The day starts at 9 am with the 10 km, 7,5 km and the 5 km events taking to the water at the beach near the Marina Wharf restaurant.

The entry level 500 m will take place just after the long distance events, followed by the 1,25 km event at 9.05 am.

Most swimmers will be entering the popular 3 km swim, which starts at 11 am.

The Swim Series caters for all open water swimmers (social and competitive) and encourages participation in this fast growing sport.

Each race day in the Series will therefore be open to both swimsuit and wetsuit swimmers but official SSA times are only applicable to the registered SSA swimmers in accordance with FINA swim rules.

This season The Swim Series will consist of 5 race days including the Nelson Mandela Bay Aquatics Championships, offering all registered swimmers the ideal opportunity to achieve qualifying Swim South Africa times.

2018-19 Swim Series Dates

Round 1 – Sunday 14th October

Round 2 – Sunday 28th October

Round 3 – Sunday 25th November

Marina Mile – 30 December (social event – Not a SWIM SA recognized distance or sanctioned)

Round 4 – Sunday 13th January

Round 5 – Saturday 26th January – [includes NMB OWS 10km & 3km Champs] starts 1pm

Round 5 – Sunday 27th January [includes NMB OWS 5k & Interclub 4 x 1.2km Relay]

VENUE: Marina Martinique, Jeffreys Bay.

