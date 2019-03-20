O’Neill to sponsor Ballito Pro

The Ballito Pro, the world’s longest running professional surfing event, has welcomes global wetsuit and apparel giant O’Neill as the new presenting sponsor of the event.

The Ballito Pro presented by O’Neill will again be a key event on the World Surf League (WSL) schedule, showcasing the best juniors, women and men in the surf at Willard Beach in KwaDukuza from June 27-July 7.

The eyes of the surfing world will then move to Jeffreys Bay for the Corona Open JBay, which takes place from 9 – 22 July and forms part of the annual JBay Winterfest.

The women will again display their talent in the QS1,000 Ballito Women’s Pro while the inaugural O’Neill Pro Junior includes events for men and women aged 18-and-under at Ballito for the first time.

Last year’s men’s field included a dozen of the world’s elite WSL Championship Tour (CT) surfers and was won by Brazilian Peterson Crisanto who, along with runner-up Jack Freestone (AUS), went on to qualify for the prestigious 2019 CT thanks to the huge haul of ranking points they both earned at Ballito.

The 112-man entry for the event provides local WSL Africa members with invaluable experience competing against the world’s best, along with opportunities to earn prize-money and coveted rankings points which assist them in gaining entry to the higher rated events internationally, and also count towards the annual WSL Africa title.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

