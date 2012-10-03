Olympian dominates at Marina Martinique

South Africa’s Olympic swimmer Michelle Weber had a strong swim in her first race of 2017 when she won the women’s 5 km swim at Marina Martinique yesterday in blustery conditions.

Th 5 km swim was the first event of the Eastern Cape Open Water Swim Championships, which is being held in Jeffreys Bay at present.

“The race was great fun. I am very happy with my time of 1:00:46 considering the harsh wind conditions, but for the first swim of the the year I am feeling really good,” said Weber in Jeffreys Bay yesterday.

Michelle will be swimming her primary event this morning – the 10 km marathon swim, an event that saw her compete in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

“I am just going to enjoy the race and do the best I can. We have Senior Nationals in a month’s time so my coach Valerio Cleri hasn’t tapered me for this weekend.

Open water swimming is more fun than work for me so coming to Marina Martinique this weekend has been spectacular.

It’s such a beautiful venue to swim in and I can’t wait to come back in a months time for Senior Nationals, which is also the World Championships qualifier, added Weber.

The Men’s 5 km race was a one man race with Nico Manoussakis leading from start to finish in a blistering time of 58:06.

Manoussakis and Weber both train under legendary Italian swimmer Valerio Cleri, who is based in South Africa and is coaching in Cape Town.

“The 5 km was a great swim with some challenging areas. I was pleased with my race and am keen to see what happens with the 10 km, said Manoussakis.

Full results of the 5 km swim can be found here

The 10 km swim will take place at 9 am this morning at Marina Martinique, while the 3 km event will take place at 12 pm.