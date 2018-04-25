Objection deadline looms for property valuations

The roll, valid for the period 2018 to 2023, is available for inspection at municipal units and public libraries across the region.

The document can also be viewed on the Municipal website

The property valuations process was conducted by independent company DDP Valuers in the latter half of 2017.

Finance Portfolio Councillor Brenton Williams invited property owners to contact the municipality’s Valuations Department at the Jeffreys Bay head office should they have any queries.

“Objections must also be lodged with this office,” he said.

He said once an objection form had been filled, the objector would be issued with a number to make it easier to track.

Objections can be submitted in person or be sent via email, but they may not be sent by postal mail.

“Objections were lost in the mail during the previous General Valuations. We want to minimise the risk of this happening, so as to be fair to the public and to ourselves,” said Williams.

The total value of the new roll is R 27,3 billion.