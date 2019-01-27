NSRI rescues stranded dolphin in Jeffreys Bay

The NSRI in Jeffreys Bay rushed to Lower Point at lunch time yesterday (26 January 2019) after receiving reports that a dolphin had washed onto the rocks at the popular surf break.

Two young fishermen and other members of the public had tried to get the dolphin into the sea without success.

The dolphin had scrapes and cuts on its fins suspected to have been caused from washing onto the rocks.

The Marine Animal Stranding Network was alerted and a Vet was sent to the scene.

The Vet deemed the dolphin to be in good health despite the minor cuts and assisted by members of the public, the NSRI loaded the dolphin onto a bakkie and the dolphin was transported to Main Beach.

It was then loaded onto the NSRI boat and released 1.5 kilometers out to sea.

The dolphin swam around the sea rescue craft a few times before raising its head out the water and then disappeared into the sea. The NSRI are cautiously optimistic that the dolphin has survived.