Breaking News
NSRI rescues sailors on Hobie Cat
Jordy Smith Ends 2016 Ranked No. 2 in the World
Police hunt armed robbers in Jeffreys Bay
SANRAL announces new R226 million road resurfacing project
Average holiday season for Jeffreys Bay
Petrol price to increase in January
New Year’s Day drowning in Jeffreys Bay
Huge turnout for Marina Mile
Photo of the day: Jeffreys Bay waking up
‘Yellow caps’ to replace illegal car guards in Jeffreys Bay
You are here:  /   / 
Jeffreys Bay A car was stolen from the Main Beach area yesterday. Photo: Joey Nel
NSRI rescues sailors on Hobie Cat

The Jeffreys Bay NSRI were activated yesterday afternoon following reports that a Hobie Cat had capsized off-shore of Kitchens Window Restaurant.

“We launched our sea rescue craft and found the Hobie Cat with 2 men onboard and drifting towards the rocks near the Restaurant.

The men who are brothers visiting from East London, said that they lost sail power after a mast securing line snapped causing the Hobie-Cat, Summer Wind, to drift but it did not capsize.

We assisted to tow the Hobie Cat to the beach without incident and no further assistance was required,” said Rieghard Janse van Rensburg, the NSRI Jeffreys Bay station commander, .

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive