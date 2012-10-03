NSRI rescues sailors on Hobie Cat

The Jeffreys Bay NSRI were activated yesterday afternoon following reports that a Hobie Cat had capsized off-shore of Kitchens Window Restaurant.

“We launched our sea rescue craft and found the Hobie Cat with 2 men onboard and drifting towards the rocks near the Restaurant.

The men who are brothers visiting from East London, said that they lost sail power after a mast securing line snapped causing the Hobie-Cat, Summer Wind, to drift but it did not capsize.

We assisted to tow the Hobie Cat to the beach without incident and no further assistance was required,” said Rieghard Janse van Rensburg, the NSRI Jeffreys Bay station commander, .