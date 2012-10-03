NSRI Junior Academy opening in Jeffreys Bay

Jeffreys Bay NSRI will shortly be opening a Junior Academy for 12 – 15 year old boys and girls.

Parents are invited to bring their children to the Station for a information session on Saturday 4 February 2017 at 4pm Station 37 Jeffreys Bay has been in existence for 6 years and has grown in stature over this period.

The Station has a Crew complement of more than 20 unpaid Volunteers who respond to emergencies from the Gamtoos River Mouth to Paradise Beach, whenever these occur.

This past holiday season has been amongst the busiest yet, with 16 operations and 30 people assisted / lives saved.

Commencing with a Junior Academy is a big step forward for the Station and it is hoped that by attracting youngsters to be trained in the many aspects of Sea Rescue, we will retain them to become Sea-going Crew upon reaching the age of 16 years.

Youngsters will be trained in the basics of Sea Rescue work without at this stage going to sea.

Basic knowledge of boats, knots, first-aid, radio procedures, navigation and much more will be covered during the approximately 90 minute training sessions on Sunday afternoons from at the Rescue Base, during school terms.

Parents have the opportunity with their children on Saturday 4 February at 4 pm to meet the Station Commander, Rieghard Janse Van Rensburg, as well as some of the Senior Crew and get a tour of the Base.

The Junior Academy is a great opportunity for youngsters to learn a new skill and build self confidence, all whilst making a difference in their community.

NSRI Station 37 is situated on Diaz Rd just past the gym, behind the Library in the white MTN tower.

Please phone / sms / WhatsApp our Admin Officer, Ken Clegg on 082 608 7187 for any further information.

We are always looking to attract new Sea going Crew between the ages of 16 & 40.

Please respond to the telephone number above if you are interested in becoming an unpaid Sea Rescue Volunteer.